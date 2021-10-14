Mackay Shields LLC Sells 136,076 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,076 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $52,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after buying an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $143.96. 142,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

