Mackay Shields LLC Sells 90,016 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,016 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,730,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,239,000 after acquiring an additional 58,181 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $899,097,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 440,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 32.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 557,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,242,449. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

