Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

BlackRock stock traded up $16.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $883.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,632. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $866.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

