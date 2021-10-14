Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.22% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $133,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $188.37 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.