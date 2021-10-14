Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.98. 1,086,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

