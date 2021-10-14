Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 202.0% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

MJDLF opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MJDLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

