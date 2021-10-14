Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.12. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,506. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

