Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.79).

EMG opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224.70 ($2.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 210.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

