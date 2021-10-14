Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $222.40

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 592896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.20 ($2.85).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.36 ($2.72).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 311.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

