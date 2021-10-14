Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.09% of Manulife Financial worth $1,182,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

