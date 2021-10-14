MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.34 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $27.34 million and approximately $383,835.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.27 or 1.00060416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.77 or 0.06367341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

