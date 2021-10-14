Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. 10,278,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,591,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

