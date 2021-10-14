Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.
NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. 10,278,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,591,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
