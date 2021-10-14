Mardi Dier Sells 3,261 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mardi Dier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.00. 521,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.78 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after buying an additional 587,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 317,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

