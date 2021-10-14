Markel (NYSE:MKL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,299.99

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,299.99 and last traded at $1,295.33, with a volume of 917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,270.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,244.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,216.05.
In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
