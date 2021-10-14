Markel (NYSE:MKL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,299.99

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,299.99 and last traded at $1,295.33, with a volume of 917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,270.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,244.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,216.05.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

