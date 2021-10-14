Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

