Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

