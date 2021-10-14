Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 62,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,518. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

