Mask Network (MASK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.54 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00015911 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $274.96 million and approximately $50.54 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00231481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00094734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

