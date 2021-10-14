Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 146,168 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Dropbox worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,234,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

