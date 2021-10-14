Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $14.52 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

Shares of SAP opened at $141.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $158.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

