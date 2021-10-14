Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,489 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of Berkeley Lights worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,135.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,787 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

