Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

