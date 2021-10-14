Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,991 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

