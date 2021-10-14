Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 97,828 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of Cactus worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 481,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cactus stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.