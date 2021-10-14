Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Up 54.8% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $236,315.14 and $62,728.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.85 or 0.06542623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00094393 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

