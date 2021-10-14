Mattel (MAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Mattel has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.