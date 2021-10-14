Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 35,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,152,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Matterport stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

