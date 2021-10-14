Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $26.84 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for approximately 7.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.32% of Polaris worth $26,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

NYSE:PII traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $128.42. 5,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day moving average is $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

