Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $55.98 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 15.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $55,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $387.66. The company had a trading volume of 119,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

