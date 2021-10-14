Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,097,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,182,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Zynga by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 81.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 12.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221,624 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $10,188,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

