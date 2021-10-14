Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:MMX opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$888.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.27 and a 12-month high of C$7.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

