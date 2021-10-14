MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $814,772.41 and $279,084.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,404.90 or 1.00174706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059035 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00324542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.00547253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00215372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002238 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

