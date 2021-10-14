McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Sells $17,679,451.66 in Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intel Americas, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 839,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of -62.29. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

