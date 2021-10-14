mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of mdf commerce stock remained flat at $$4.75 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

