MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Shares Up 0.2%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 39,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 79,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

