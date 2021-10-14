Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of Medpace worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $183.55 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $261,160.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,138,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,827,226.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,399 shares of company stock worth $20,489,778. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

