Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Upgraded to Buy by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMIZF. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $$7.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

