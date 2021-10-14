Meme (MEME) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.00328942 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009214 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.