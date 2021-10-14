Merculet 1-Day Volume Tops $139,513.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $139,513.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00125727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,952.86 or 0.99652611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.19 or 0.06575855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,194,316 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

