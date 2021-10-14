Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,746 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 144.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

