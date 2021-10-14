MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Trading Up 8.4%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRPRF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

