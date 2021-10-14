MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $971,216.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00121947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00074089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.05 or 1.00091731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.20 or 0.06549615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,013,437,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,798,642 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

