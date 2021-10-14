Method Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $394,528.56 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $394,528.56 and approximately $1,877.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00216045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00096549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.