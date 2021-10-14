Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.59

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and traded as low as $49.38. Metro shares last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRAF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

