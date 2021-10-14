MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. MGIC Investment traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 12474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

