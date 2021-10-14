Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $11,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

Shares of USIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,653. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.32 million, a P/E ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

