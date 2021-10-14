Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 781.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 99,939 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

