Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

