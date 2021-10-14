Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 113.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,996 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $48,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

