Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 6.1%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s share price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 21,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,263,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
